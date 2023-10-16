Advertise
Lawmakers looking into skyrocketing gas prices in Arizona

The hearing could influence the status of a 1997 law
The hearing, according to Arizona Senate Republicans, will determine whether or not blend requirements should be changed for the Valley and, if so, whether those actions will lower gas prices.(Pexels)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona legislative committee may look into possible changes to a 1997 law that requires “Cleaner Burning Gasoline” (CBG) in Maricopa County. That fuel, designed to help control pollution levels, is only sold in Arizona and is produced out of state.

Senate Republicans and house reps say that with a limited number of producers, requiring that fuel blend is causing localized price spikes that will continue during supply shortages. The study will be added to an upcoming Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Study Committee on Air Quality and Energy.

“In the past, Arizona Governors would seek waivers from federal regulators to get more fuel into the state during a CBG shortage to help keep costs lower,” a news release from the Arizona Senate Republicans explained. However, this year, Gov. Katie Hobbs chose not to seek a waiver. Back in June, Arizona’s Family reported that the Western States Petroleum Association, which represents the oil companies, wrote a letter to Hobbs asking for a waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency to sell different gasoline blends in Arizona.

The hearing, according to Arizona Senate Republicans, will determine whether or not blend requirements should be changed for the Valley and, if so, whether those actions will lower gas prices. The Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Study Committee on Air Quality and Energy is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

