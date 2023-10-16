Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Portions of River Road closed due to single-vehicle crash

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday, Oct. 16.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday, Oct. 16.

PCSD says eastbound travel on River Road is closed from Shannon Road to La Cholla Blvd.

Deputies advise drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes of travel.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct....
Gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels, prompting terror alert and halt of Belgium-Sweden soccer match
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
Beth Morrison
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces interim CEO
The hearing, according to Arizona Senate Republicans, will determine whether or not blend...
Lawmakers looking into skyrocketing gas prices in Arizona
United Way still seeking volunteers for Days of Caring weekend event
United Way still seeking volunteers for Days of Caring weekend event