Portions of River Road closed due to single-vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday, Oct. 16.

PCSD says eastbound travel on River Road is closed from Shannon Road to La Cholla Blvd.

Deputies advise drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes of travel.

