Tucson Police investigating shooting near W. Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating near Fort Lowell a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The TPD says they responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the 0-100 block of W. Fort Lowell for reports of a shooting.

TPD says a man was located with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say there are no suspects currently in custody.

TPD says an investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

