Tucson Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Broadway, Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Sunday evening, Oct. 15.

TPD says they responded shortly after 7 p.m.

Tucson Police says three people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a collision investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.