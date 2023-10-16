Tucson Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Broadway, Craycroft
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Sunday evening, Oct. 15.
TPD says they responded shortly after 7 p.m.
Tucson Police says three people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say a collision investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.
