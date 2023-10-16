Advertise
United Way still seeking volunteers for Days of Caring weekend event

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You’re almost out of time register for the 24th annual United Way Days of Caring event.

The two-day event happens October 20 and 21. The final push is on for volunteers. The group is still looking for about 400 more volunteers to bring this event together.

The goal is to help clean and improve places around the community. You can read to pets, visit an elderly care center, and help pack meals for those in need.

Melissa D’Auria, the Chief Advancement Officer at United Ways, said they accept individuals, families, and businesses.

“It’s amazing to see how impactful it is,” D’Auria said of the event. “Whether it’s a school being fixed or some kind of contribution to a non-profit that’s an impact that doesn’t just last that day. That impacts the community for years to come.”

If you can’t make it out over the weekend you can make a donation or take on a virtual project as well.

D’Auria said there are 160 types of volunteer projects, that way there is something for everyone.

You can learn more about the event here.

