ADOT says I-10 widening project is on track to be finished by 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is sharing new updates on the work along I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff.

As we’ve reported, the construction started in March. The four-mile stretch will soon be home to new bridges, ramps, and interchanges.

According to ADOT, the interstate will be widened from three to four lanes. When it’s done, there will be four lanes in each direction from Ina to 22nd Street. On and off ramps will also be widened to two lanes as well.

ADOT spokesperson Garin Groff told 13 News workers will start working on the next phase of the project soon. This will include adding nine new bridges within that four-mile section.

While this is happening, Groff said the main focus will be to keep cars moving in both directions by keeping three lanes open during the daytime hours for drivers.

“A big priority is ensuring we can keep three lanes of travel open in both directions during daytime hours. So, if we are ever going to do lane restrictions we are only going to do it at night,” Groff explained.

He also said another key part to this construction is making sure neighboring businesses stay open during this time as well.

Groff said while the project won’t be done until the end of 2025, there’s hope for people who use the Orange Gove exit. He said that interchange will be done before the project is done.

The goal is to have it complete by fall 2024.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.