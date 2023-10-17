Authorities investigating stabbing near 22nd, Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing near East 22nd Street and South Alvernon Way in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the area around 3 p.m.

A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing, according to the TPD.

