Authorities investigating stabbing near 22nd, Alvernon

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing near East 22nd Street and South Alvernon Way in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the area around 3 p.m.

A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing, according to the TPD.

