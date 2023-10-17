Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Jim Jordan fails to win House speakership on first ballot as GOP holdouts deny him a majority
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says
Authorities investigating stabbing near 22nd, Alvernon
Organizers of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time