City police and county health department may join forces to try to reduce fentanyl deaths

Try as they might, how to reduce the number of people who are dying from fentanyl overdoses has remained elusive.

Pima County saw a big spike from 2019, when there were about 100 fentanyl overdose deaths, to nearly 350 today.

The deaths range in age from infants to people in their eighties.

The numbers peaked in 2021 but have remained steady since.

Pima County is on pace to record at or near another record this year.

“Fentanyl is cheap,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “It’s less than a dollar.”

But that cheap one dollar can have very expensive consequences. The number of dead left behind by that cheap little pill and its cost to society is staggering. “This person, for 40 dollars, dealt death to my child,” said Priscilla Dion, who lost a daughter to an accidental overdose.

Mothers who’ve lost children to fentanyl call to tell you how expensive it is.

“He was overall a great kid and the community was robbed of a beautiful boy,” said Monique Gutierrez, who lost a 17-year-old son to fentanyl.

Those stories are being recounted over and over as the number of fentanyl deaths outpaces all the other drugs.

“There have been 249 fentanyl overdoses so far this year, and with three months left, it could come close to a record-breaking year again.

“No one single jurisdiction has the ability to manage this alone,” Kozachik said. “So, we should be working together, and we should be gathering all the forces and putting all the resources we can into this.”

This is why Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director, will address the Tucson city council tomorrow on the fentanyl crisis and how the city might be able to team with the county to address it.

It’s a health department crisis as much as it is a police crisis and both should be working in tandem.

“I would hope that we have an inter-jurisdictional agency that’s specifically charged with law enforcement, with social and behavioral services support,” Kozachik said. “This is not just a law enforcement issue.”

It would loosely be based on the tandem work the city and county are doing with the homeless, both jurisdictions pooling resources and ideas to get people off the street, out of homeless camps and into help.

It seems the homeless crisis and the fentanyl crisis have many things in common.

“The problems are so intermingled,” he said. “You’ve got serious mental illness, you’ve got behavioral health, you got drug addiction, you’ve got domestic violence, you’ve got people suffering PTSD.”

With many of the same problems contributing to both issues, a joint effort among agencies and jurisdictions may also find common solutions.

The item is first up on the city study session agenda on Tuesday.

