FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying hot Tuesday with an isolated rain chance

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After record heat Monday, highs will stay about 10° above normal Tuesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance to our south with advect moisture into southern Arizona throughout the day, bringing us a chance for showers and storms - especially this afternoon. The best rain chance will be from Tucson to the south and east. The high heat sticks with us through the week, with Friday likely being the hottest. A pattern change looks promising next week, bringing some much-anticipated cooler air to the region.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.