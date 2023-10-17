New road project begins in Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Another road project is underway and it could impact many commuters in Tucson’s east side…

It’s happening on 22nd Street from Avenida Los Reyes to Melpomene Way and on Melpomene Way from 22nd Street to Calle Catalina.

It’s usually a two lane road, which is now down to one while they work.

“The safest and most efficient way to construct this project, since it’s a two way roadway, was to close one section at a time,” said Erica Frazelle with City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility. “So while they close one segment, the opposite direction will be open to travel.”

The road will be completely rebuilt from the ground up.

“Crews will be completely reconstructing the roadway,” said Frazelle. “So removing all of that asphalt, improving the subgrade, and repaving with brand new asphalt.”

After that, they’ll raise manhole and water valve covers to be level with the new asphalt.

All this work is going to make getting around this area a little more challenging. Since one lane is being worked on at a time, road signs will be used to let drivers know which direction is open.

“We have message boards out and that will help those surrounding neighbors and businesses know which direction is closed at which time.”

This project is part of Proposition 101 Tucson Delivers Better Streets Program, which was approved by voters in May of 2017.

“There was a half cent sales tax increase that collected over a hundred million dollars, with 60% of those funds being allocated to our major roadways, such as this 22nd street and Melpomene Way.”

Road construction will continue in this area until mid-November.

Driveways into neighborhoods and business will remain open and the city asks drivers to take caution and drive slowly in all areas under construction.

