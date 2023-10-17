Pima County to hold job fair this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County is holding a job fair this week to fill dozens of positions.

The job fair is Thursday, October 19, at the Kino Event Center located at 2805 E. Ajo Way.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pima County Human Resources Director Cathy Bohland said there will be plenty of opportunities for people to match their career goals with a chance to serve the community.

“It used to be you took a job with a government agency for the great benefits and retirement package,” Bohland observed. “We certainly offer that, but our recent Classification and Compensation study also has resulted in more competitive pay for our County positions. That’s why I’m confident job seekers will find the complete package with Pima County: an opportunity to serve, good pay, flexible work schedules, and a generous benefits and retirement package.”

Pima County will have the following departments represented: Kino Sports Complex, Human Resources, Information Technology, Sheriff’s Department, Regional Wastewater Reclamation, Courts, Community Resources & Workforce Development, Facilities Management, and Pima County Health Department, among others.

Many of the departments will have staff members on hand to answer questions.

The County will have computers available for job seekers to apply on-site.

