Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County to hold job fair this week

Downtown Tucson Pima County
Downtown Tucson Pima County(Randy Metcalf | Pima County)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County is holding a job fair this week to fill dozens of positions.

The job fair is Thursday, October 19, at the Kino Event Center located at 2805 E. Ajo Way.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pima County Human Resources Director Cathy Bohland said there will be plenty of opportunities for people to match their career goals with a chance to serve the community.

“It used to be you took a job with a government agency for the great benefits and retirement package,” Bohland observed. “We certainly offer that, but our recent Classification and Compensation study also has resulted in more competitive pay for our County positions. That’s why I’m confident job seekers will find the complete package with Pima County: an opportunity to serve, good pay, flexible work schedules, and a generous benefits and retirement package.”

Pima County will have the following departments represented: Kino Sports Complex, Human Resources, Information Technology, Sheriff’s Department, Regional Wastewater Reclamation, Courts, Community Resources & Workforce Development, Facilities Management, and Pima County Health Department, among others.

Many of the departments will have staff members on hand to answer questions.

The County will have computers available for job seekers to apply on-site.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor

Latest News

ADOT says I-10 widening project is on track to be finished by 2025
ADOT says I-10 widening project is on track to be finished by 2025
ADOT says I-10 widening project is on track to be finished by 2025
ADOT says I-10 widening project is on track to be finished by 2025
Alexandrea St. Clair
Woman pleads guilty in fatal stabbing
Authorities investigating stabbing near 22nd, Alvernon