Pima County wants public input on fighting climate change

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County is joining the effort to address climate change by acting locally. But they want to hear from county residents on how to do it. Hundreds of millions of dollars are within reach for various options on fighting climate change. Still, the county has to do a thorough survey of the public before submitting a plan to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We are up against a really tight timeline,” said Natalie Shepp, environmental planning manager for the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.

PDEQ has an online survey to gather how residents want to fight climate change with the measures they’re willing to take or want to see.

“Basically kind of how climate change is already impacting them and what they would like to see happen, what they would like to do on their own, what they’re already doing and the types of measures they would like to see moving forward so that we can make sure we’re listening to the public before we’re actually developing this plan,” she said.

Environmental planning manager Natalie Shepp will review the survey results at year-end, and with a million-dollar grant the EPA provided the county, she is also soliciting community-based organizations to help provide outreach and gather opinions.

“Really, we’re looking at energy savings,” Shepp said.

Shepp said that energy spent on transportation is responsible for two-fifths of regional emissions. She’ll accept what local governments like Tucson have already considered, such as how to power transportation and what feedback other governments gather.

“The city of Tucson did a fantastic job of doing outreach within the city of Tucson. We don’t need to recreate that; we’re definitely going to be using the data that they collected to show what’s going on in the city of Tucson, but we’re expanding this to all of Pima County, so we need to make sure we’re doing outreach to the town of Sahuarita, Marana, Oro Valley, and the tribes,” Shepp said.

The ultimate results presented in spring will impact how much Inflation Reduction Act money, from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars, Pima County receives from the EPA.

“We do need to be reducing our emissions globally. This is a global problem but that really only happens at the local level. So it’s going to take local governments across the board, cities, counties, states to make plans to understand where the emissions are coming from and then in order to be able to reduce those as quickly as possible,” Shepp said.

You can participate in the survey at www.pima.gov/climateplan.

