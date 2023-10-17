Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Streetlights throughout central Texas are changing from white to purple. (KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Streetlights throughout central Texas are changing from white to purple because of a malfunction within the LED light fixture.

“They start off white and normal and then they just gradually turn more violet and dim,” said Charlese Butler, spokesperson for the City of Temple.

She said the city inspected streetlights in the area last week and found 11 lights were purple.

Other purple lights can be found throughout central Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports 48 lights are currently affected by the LED defect in the Waco District, which includes Hill, Bosque, McLennan, Limestone, Hamilton, Coryell, Bell and Falls counties.

Butler said the city has not found that the lights have impacted drivers.

DOT said while the lights are not standard, they have not been hazardous to drivers.

Butler said the city is expecting to see more lights turn purple throughout the area.

“We will probably see more changes in those lights because that has happened with most of them,” she said. “It’s likely to see a significant amount changing in the future.”

DOT and Temple are trying to get rid of the lights.

A department spokesperson said the lights are under warranty, and they are working with the manufacturer.

Butler said Temple is aiming to replace the lights by next year.

“We are changing those lights out now as we see them,” Butler said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor

Latest News

This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danilo...
Prison guard warned that Danilo Cavalcante planned escape a month before he fled, emails show
FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand...
Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate sentenced to 2 months behind bars for Capitol riot role
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in...
IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers
Taylor Swift’s mom beams as the star gets her photos taken at the premiere of her concert film....
Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premie
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israel denies involvement in Gaza hospital blast, says explosion caused by Palestinian rocket