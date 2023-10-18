Beloved cyclist hit, killed near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A beloved cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Carycroft in Tucson early Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Tucson Police Department said 78-year-old John Clayton Timbers was hit around 5 a.m. and died at the scene.

The TPD said Timbers was on Grant when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and detectives believe it was a red 2000s Nissan Frontier or Xterra.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

According to AZ Cycling, Timbers was a beloved member of the cycling community.

“John founded the Vuelta de Bisbee -- one of the iconic stage races in Arizona- in 1976,” AZ Cycling wrote on Facebook . “He mentored others on the bike regarding skills, tactics, and training and off the bike in life lessons. As a racer, John won everything from the Iron Horse Classic in Durango to the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix Crit.”

We're sad to share that John Timbers was killed this morning while riding by a hit-and-run driver near Grant and... Posted by AZ Cycling on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.