Beloved cyclist hit, killed near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A beloved cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Carycroft in Tucson early Tuesday, Oct. 17.
The Tucson Police Department said 78-year-old John Clayton Timbers was hit around 5 a.m. and died at the scene.
The TPD said Timbers was on Grant when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.
The vehicle did not stop and detectives believe it was a red 2000s Nissan Frontier or Xterra.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
According to AZ Cycling, Timbers was a beloved member of the cycling community.
“John founded the Vuelta de Bisbee -- one of the iconic stage races in Arizona- in 1976,” AZ Cycling wrote on Facebook. “He mentored others on the bike regarding skills, tactics, and training and off the bike in life lessons. As a racer, John won everything from the Iron Horse Classic in Durango to the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix Crit.”
