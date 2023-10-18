Cochise County Welcomes Barbara Lang as new Health Director

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cochise County Administrator Richard Karwaczka announced today the appointment of Barbara Lang as the new Health Director of Cochise County.

Lang comes to Cochise County with more than two decades of wide-ranging experience in Healthcare Administration, most recently as the Chief of Standards and Compliance and Chief Privacy Officer for Community Bridges, Inc., a non-profit healthcare organization based in Phoenix with numerous locations across the state. Her Public Health experience also includes the role of Behavioral Health and Intergovernmental Administrator for the Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), and Chief of Behavioral Health Licensing at the Arizona Department of Health.

“I have had the amazing opportunity to travel the state as part of my varied roles in healthcare, however, my heart has always been with rural Arizona,” Lang said when expressing her sentiments about the new appointment to Health Director.

“Throughout my work, I have always ensured that rural communities have not only a seat at the table, but also a voice. I believe establishing comprehensive plans that consider the diversity and individualized needs of unique geographical regions in Arizona is integral.”

“I am truly privileged to have been selected to serve Cochise County and look forward to building on the strong foundation that currently exists and to ensure health and wellness for all Cochise communities.”

Lang also took the time to mention her appreciation for the natural beauty of the area, saying:

“Relocating to Cochise County has had its perks, a lot of them; the stunning sunrises and sunsets, the magnificent mountain views, the abundance of wildlife and some of the kindest people I have come to meet.”

“The people of this county truly embody the idea that strangers are merely people who have yet to become friends. I am grateful to be part of this community and see why I keep hearing that Cochise is a well-kept secret!”

The mission of the Cochise County Health and Social Services (CCHSS) team is to work together to promote, protect, and improve the health and quality of life through exceptional public health services and education, and the Department provides Public Health services across the County with locations in Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Sierra Vista and Willcox. CCHSS provides a broad range of services including Public Health Emergency Preparedness, Public Fiduciary and Environmental Health Services, as well as vital patient-facing services such as reproductive health services, health screening and public education.

In welcoming Lang to her new role in the Cochise County senior leadership team, Karwaczka expressed his appreciation for her impressive experience in this field:

“Barbara Lang brings to the key role of Health Director a range of experience stewarding large organizations in the complex field of Public Health. I am delighted with the skills she brings in many areas, particularly her keen interest in Quality and Compliance, which will serve the County well. I welcome Barbara to Cochise County and look forward to her contributions at the highest level.”

Lang will start in her new role on October 23, 2023, with an annual salary of $118,000.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.