Cross stolen at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish in Bisbee.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish, the cross on the main altar was stolen in Bisbee on Monday, Oct. 16.

The St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish said, “A traveler who was visiting yesterday about mid-morning captured a picture of it, so the theft would have happened sometime after that and before the church was closed for the evening.”

According to the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish, the cross sat in the center of the main altar, on a pedestal above the tabernacle. It is a gold-plated cross, approximately 24″ high and 18″ wide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bisbee Police Department at 520-432-2261 or St. Patrick Church at 520-432-5753.

The St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish said, " Effective immediately, the church will not be open except for scheduled services.”

