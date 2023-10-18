Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cross stolen at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish in Bisbee

Cross stolen at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish in Bisbee.
Cross stolen at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish in Bisbee.(St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish, the cross on the main altar was stolen in Bisbee on Monday, Oct. 16.

The St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish said, “A traveler who was visiting yesterday about mid-morning captured a picture of it, so the theft would have happened sometime after that and before the church was closed for the evening.”

According to the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish, the cross sat in the center of the main altar, on a pedestal above the tabernacle. It is a gold-plated cross, approximately 24″ high and 18″ wide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bisbee Police Department at 520-432-2261 or St. Patrick Church at 520-432-5753.

The St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish said, " Effective immediately, the church will not be open except for scheduled services.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor

Latest News

RTA Next creates speed bumps for Tucson council
RTA Next creates speed bumps for Tucson council
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
Tucson City Council meets to discuss increase in street racing, given 45 days to come up with...
Tucson City Council meets to discuss increase in street racing, given 45 days to come up with resolutions
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Top headlines for 7:30 p.m.