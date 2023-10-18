Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record heat this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:15 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After some spotty showers and storms Tuesday, moisture is moving out of the region Wednesday but the heat is sticking with us. A ridge of high pressure will build through the rest of the workweek, with highs climbing 10° to 15° above normal. Additional daily record highs are likely and we may set a new record for the latest triple-digit day in Tucson on Friday. The ridge flattens this weekend with a trough bringing cooler temperatures and the chance for rain into the region next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. 20% chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 80°. 20% chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor
K-9 Raven
TPD update on K-9 that was shot in officer-involved shooting at Reid Park

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying warmer than normal this work week
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still hot, slight chance for rain
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2023