FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record heat this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After some spotty showers and storms Tuesday, moisture is moving out of the region Wednesday but the heat is sticking with us. A ridge of high pressure will build through the rest of the workweek, with highs climbing 10° to 15° above normal. Additional daily record highs are likely and we may set a new record for the latest triple-digit day in Tucson on Friday. The ridge flattens this weekend with a trough bringing cooler temperatures and the chance for rain into the region next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. 20% chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 80°. 20% chance of rain.

