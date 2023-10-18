Pima County Supervisor’s political differences laid bare after votes on two resolutions supporting Israel

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In an unusual move, the Pima County Board of Supervisors has two vastly different resolutions on the Israel-Hamas war.

First introduced by District 4 Supervisor Steve Chrisy, a resolution that condemned Hamas and included full support for Israel was preempted by a second resolution, filed by Dr. Matt Heinz, supervisor of District 2, which included a condemnation of Hamas, but also supported the Palestinian people in need of humanitarian aid.

A copy of Christy’s resolution can be found here.

A copy of Dr. Heinz’s resolution can be found here.

After a short debate on procedural rules, the board decided to vote first on the substitute, which failed 3-2.

A second vote on Christy’s resolution passed 4-0.

Board Chair Adelita Grijalva, who switched votes, said she has no choice because she could not vote against supporting Israel but was angry because she said, “It was frustrating that you couldn’t talk about peace and humanitarian aid.”

Christy’s resolution mentioned neither of those things, which is why the substitute was brought forward in the first place.

It’s not unusual for the board to pass resolutions stating its position on issues but generally, they are issues close to home and ones where the board can have an effect on the outcome.

That is not the case here.

The resolutions condemning Hamas will have no impact on the war, making some wonder why the vote was held in the first place.

“I suspect it was a political decision forcing us to take a stand on the issues,” Grijalva said.

The tie-breaking vote was made by Rex Scott, the Supervisor for District 1, clustered mostly in the Catalina Foothills.

“When I took a look at the two resolutions offered by my colleagues, I thought the one offered by Mr. Christy, met the statements that have been made by President Biden stating support for Israel and opposition to terrorism and that’s why I supported this resolution,” he said.

The interview with President Biden on 60 Minutes on CBS also factored in Scott’s decision.

“I heard the President talk about the need for Israel to do everything that it could to avoid civilian deaths and to follow the rules of war,” Scott said.

He thought that took care of the additions Dr. Heinz added per his substitute resolution.

When Chair Grijalva attempted to add language to support the civilians and humanitarian aid, Christy and District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson said “they respectfully decline” the additions.

“I wish we would have had a little bit more coordination in trying to incorporate what we know is the right thing to do on that one,” she said.

