RTA Next creates speed bumps for Tucson council

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s stop-and-go traffic for the Tucson City Council as it discusses how money from RTA Next should be spent inside the city limits, and that’s if voters even approve it.

Grant from I-10 all the way to Tanque Verde Road is one of many non-freeway arterials that would be maintained with RTA Next funding. However, council members have different opinions about spending this kind of money for maintenance versus new projects in areas like the south side that didn’t see the benefit of the current RTA.

“We do have a young family and with kids playing outside it’s already dangerous enough as it is,” said Luis Cuellar, who lives next to Drexel Road just before it stops at the west bank of the Santa Cruz River.

Drexel Road could get a bridge over the Santa Cruz River if voters approve RTA Next in 2025.

“I can already tell there would be a lot of traffic,” said Luis Cuellar, who does not support the concept of building a bridge on Drexel Road over the Santa Cruz River.

“But for the community at large, maybe it will be helpful. Again, I hope it doesn’t happen but we’ll see,” Cuellar said.

Drexel is at the top of individual projects in Tucson’s draft plan for RTA next. But not all council members are thrilled with the list either and pointed that out current major roads, such as grants, would only get about $10 million per year, or $200 million for the life of the 20-year RTA next, for maintenance.

“Road repair, which is not listed in the RTA plan at all, and the safety elements, pedestrian and the stuff that really is highlighted in Move Tucson are really given short shrift in our list,” vice mayor and Ward 6 Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik said during the council study session Tuesday.

Mayor Regina Romero and City Manager Mike Ortega agreed the list could use minor changes. But time is ticking to get this to the RTA so it ultimately can be decided by voters like Luis Cuellar.

“I can’t image that the pros would outweigh the cons,” Cuellar said.

RTA wants to finalize the list of projects by December so the public can weigh in before voters across the county make the final decision.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.