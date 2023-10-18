TPD investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist near Prince, Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Tuesday night, Oct.17.

The TPD says the crash happened before 10:00 p.m.

13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.