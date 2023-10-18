Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired

FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.(KTTC)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday, while troopers believe her mother was driving impaired.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Chasity Bliss was driving with her two young daughters in the backseat when she veered off the road, went over a driveway, hitting a utility pole and tree.

According to troopers, her vehicle landed in a field.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died, troopers said.

Her other daughter, who is 5 years old, was not injured.

Troopers say Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested. She was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor
K-9 Raven
TPD update on K-9 that was shot in officer-involved shooting at Reid Park

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said a yellow lab named Dwyer – owned by one of the vet technicians –...
Vet tech’s dog donates blood to save K-9’s life after shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
LIVE: GOP’s Jim Jordan loses ground as he tries again to win votes to become House speaker