Tucson City Council meets to discuss increase in street racing, given 45 days to come up with resolutions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Open, straight roads offer a smooth ride, but they also open the door for street racers to take advantage and potentially cause harm.

Citing numerous safety concerns, from noise disturbances to shootings, the city council met today to take the first steps to decrease and potentially stop illegal street racing and takeovers.

Councilwoman Nikki Lee, representing Ward 4, brought the issue to the table and looked to the Pacific Northwest for a possible answer.

The City of Seattle is acting as a source of inspiration.

Just this past summer, Seattle officials created legislation to install speed cameras and create designated “restricted racing zones” throughout the city. Councilwoman Lee hopes to apply a similar approach here in Tucson. Numerous

“Washington has their own laws like Arizona does, and Seattle has their own ordinances like we do,” Lee said, “but the idea, in general, is what can we use, what technology, cameras, designated corridors as no racing zones, what can we consider in Tucson that makes sense for us, and falls within our laws.”

Back in 2015, the City of Tucson adjusted its city code after voters passed Proposition 201ending the use of red-light cameras. The new code reads that any images or video captured by a street camera cannot be used as the sole piece of evidence in a case.

The footage can, however, be submitted as evidence if an officer was there to witness a violation in person.

Tucson Police Department Chief Kasmar spoke on the issue and ways to resolve it. While disappointed with the results on Prop 201, he says council members and leaders still need to consider all possible methods.

“I don’t think it was a perfect program, but I do think as a chief of police, it’s unfortunate that we did disband and voted to remove those cameras,” Kasmar said. “Because even as an issued offender for one of those tickets, I think it’s an unbiased way to conduct traffic to make sure people aren’t running red lights or speeding.”

“I do see that as a net loss for the city and it has made our streets less safe. That being said, I work for the community and the community has spoken.”

The solutions mentioned in today’s session included a possible increase in impounding vehicles and communicating with drivers’ insurance companies to inform them of their dangerous driving patterns.

One other solution included driving to a different location.

“We do have raceways where people can go and do all different types of activities that we’ve been talking about today, in a confined, controlled area where it’s safe to do those things, and not on city streets,” Kasmar said.

Councilwoman Lee agreed, stating, “The more and more people can look at those different resources that do exist and leverage them, I think the better.”

Council members and Chief Kasmar were given 45 days to develop different recommendations and methods to decrease the number of street racing and takeovers on the roads.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.