Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th Street, Columbus
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday evening, Oct. 17.
The TPD says they responded at about 7:45 p.m. at E. 29th Street and S. Columbus Blvd.
Tucson says no suspects are in custody and officers are circulating the area.
Authorities say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
