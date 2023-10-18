Advertise
Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th Street, Columbus

Authorities say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday evening, Oct. 17.

The TPD says they responded at about 7:45 p.m. at E. 29th Street and S. Columbus Blvd.

Tucson says no suspects are in custody and officers are circulating the area.

Authorities say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

