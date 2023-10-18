Tucsonans advocate for more law enforcement funding at Tucson City Council meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Across the nation, violent crimes have decreased to post-pandemic levels, while Arizona saw a slight increase between 2021 and 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

As crime continues to grow not only in Arizona but in Tucson, Our America is calling on the city to put more funding into local law enforcement.

“What we need is safer streets and brighter futures, and in order to get people to have the American dream, we really have to increase police funding,” Gabriel Nadales, national director for Our America.

More than a dozen members of Our America turned out Tuesday evening to voice their concerns to the Tucson City Council during the call to audience.

“We want to want to clean up Tucson, you know, spruce it up, clean it up, make it a better place to live,” said Steven Juhan, a Tucson resident.

Juhan has lived in Tucson his entire life. Being a native and a business landlord, he said he and the businesses he oversees are no strangers to the city’s crime.

“Just last month, a gentleman that owns a building on North Huachuca had his business, his building broken into. They stole all his construction materials, all his copper wire, all his tools,” said Juhan.

He said the crime mixed with the homeless population makes it harder to attract business to Tucson.

“We’re just trying to make a living and attract businesses and, and make Tucson a nicer home for everybody,” said Juhan.

Nadales added that Tucson has seen a growing crime rate in the past few years.

“The homicide in Tucson in 2021 was an all-time high, and in 2022, there was a small dip, but it’s still a five-year high. And not only that, from 2021 to 2022 in Tucson gun related crimes increased by 19%,” said Nadales.

One way the organization said to change this is through increased funding to the Tucson Police Department. More funding will allow them to hire more officers.

“One of the issues that’s that Tucson specifically is dealing with right now is that they just don’t have enough officers on the street to go out and actually solve crimes,” said Nadales.

This additional funding can also be used to retain already employed officers.

“We also want to make sure that the police officers that are there, they get a higher paycheck, that way we can retain good officers because one of the problems we’ve been seeing is it’s not just that not enough police officers are applying,” said Nadales. “A lot of police officers are retiring early because they just don’t see the benefit of being a cop.”

The director says by taking steps to lower the crime rate here in Tucson it will help create safer streets for all.

Our America has sent a letter signed by 415 Tucsonans to the Mayor and City Council laying out their suggestions.

