Cox Communications investigating vandalism in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to Cox Communications, they’ve had three instances of vandalism in the last month, leaving the internet out for hours.

Cox Communications released the following statement to 13 News:

“In the past month, we have experienced three instances of vandalism to our aerial network in remote areas outside of Vail, AZ. Unfortunately, this vandalism has impacted the services of our customers in Vail.

In each case, our teams were immediately deployed and worked around the clock to repair and restore service as quickly as possible, although the damage in each case was extreme and took our crews time to repair.

We sincerely apologize for the impact these events had on our customers in Vail. Cox has an active investigation being conducted by our internal security team, working with Pima County Sheriffs dept and Tucson PD, to identify the vandals.

Additionally, Cox personnel are conducting physical reviews of the miles of network in the Vail area, walking and monitoring the network to assure there is no additional damage at this time.

When the vandals are identified, Cox will bring charges and appropriately prosecute. Again, we are sorry for the impact to our valued customers in Vail, but thank them for their understanding and patience as we address the situation.”

