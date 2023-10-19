A desperate message from Tucson parents suing Snapchat

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The tragic overdose death of a Tucson teenager is revealing the potential dangers of social media platforms.

Chris and Shannon Rassmussen’s son, Luis, died October 15, 2020. They are now part of a handful of families suing the social media platform Snapchat claiming the social media platform played a role in their children’s deaths.

The Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC), is the law firm representing the 27 families included in the lawsuit.

“He was such a shining star, he was so loving and caring,” Rassmussen described his son. “He would listen. He was just so compassionate.”

According to a press release, the families have kids who died after taking Fentanyl-laced pills purchased from drug dealers on Snapchat. SMVLC claims each person who died believed they were purchasing prescription medications like Percocet, Oxycodone, or Xanax, to later tragically find out they were instead sold counterfeit pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl.

The Rassmussens said this is how their 17-year-old son died. They said Luis Rassmussen died from fentanyl poisoning after taking a pill he thought was Xanax. He was able to connect with a drug dealer through Snapchat.

“Luis was our everything, I mean we did so much with him,” Rassmussen said. “We traveled all over the place.”

Sunday, October 15, 2023, marked three years since Luis’s passing.

“When he passed it was just absolutely devastating,” Rassmussen recalls.

On Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, the Rassmussens were in attendance as the L.A. County Superior Court heard Snapchat’s motion to dismiss their lawsuit.

“We don’t want to be here and I’m sure not one of us wants to be here. But we are,” Rassmussen said. “Why are we here? Because we have all suffered the same type of loss.”

The family alleges Snapchat has become a safe haven for drug dealers who can operate without fear of prosecution.

The lawsuit claims Snapchat ignores and refuses law enforcement’s request for information needed to prosecute.

The lawsuit also includes allegations that features such as disappearing messages like “my eyes only” and “snap map”, encourage, enable, and facilitate the illicit sale of illegal drugs.

“We are here because we don’t want this feeling that we have been experiencing over the last three years,” Rassmussen said. “We don’t want a single other family to ever have to go through the same thing we are feeling again.”

The Rassmussens said even if their efforts only save one child from an overdose. In the end, it will save another family from pain.

“He doesn’t have the luxury of having purpose anymore, so we are picking up that baton and trying to make his passing worthwhile and make sure other kids do not pass away in the same fashion.”

The judge was unable to come up with a decision and will have 90 days to review the information presented and decide how the case proceeds.

13 News has reached out to Snapchat for official comment but they have yet to respond. However, they have previously stated that they have a zero-tolerance policy for illegal activities on their platform. They also have a team dedicated to monitoring and removing content that violates their community guidelines.

However, the lawsuit claims Snapchat is not doing enough and needs to do more to prevent illegal activities from happening on the app.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.