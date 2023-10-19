Domestic violence roundup delivers justice, clears system

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Across Pima County, law enforcement officers have been knocking on doors. They have been looking for domestic violence suspects who either never showed up for court or tried to drop off the radar at some point. Rounding up those with domestic violence charges not only holds them accountable but also shows victims these charges are taken seriously.

Law enforcement teams knocked on hundreds of doors across Pima County for two days in the middle of October.

“Domestic violence is inherently dangerous,” said Detective Mike Buglewicz with the Domestic Violence Task Force within the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Det. Buglewicz and his team lined up about two hundred warrants for this two-day search in domestic violence awareness month, with multiple departments forming six teams.

“In the end though it’s about the victims. We’re out here to help the victims of domestic violence, help them get resolutions to their case or get their cases restarted by getting their offender into custody,” Buglewicz said.

“And this is one of those word-of-mouth type things during the domestic violence roundup where folks will tell them, hey, if you have a warrant, now’s the time to take care of it,” said Fabian Pacheco, chief of detectives for the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Ultimately, Charles Webb turned himself in on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He had other warrants, which complicated matters, but for most, it was a matter of just getting them back in front of the judge.

“This is a unique opportunity that they have to be able to go down to justice court, meet with judges who are on standby and ready to take care of that. Oftentimes it’s something as simple as setting another court date,” Pacheco said.

“If you get arrested for domestic violence, you have to follow through with your programs, and you have to complete probation, you have to complete anger management counseling. You have to do all of that stuff because if you don’t, they’re going to put a warrant out for your arrest and then we’re going to come find you and throw you in jail,” Buglewicz said.

On the first day, the six teams visited 98 addresses and made 20 arrests, which is about one in five. On the second day, Buglewicz’s team made one arrest but also discovered that one person they wanted had died, another was already being held elsewhere, and two had been hospitalized.

“With that we can either put holds on them or clear the warrants out, it gets them out of the system, the victims get notified,” Buglewicz said.

Those who are wanted on domestic violence can still turn themselves in, and some might still get a quick turnaround if they do so by 11 a.m. Friday. But ignoring it won’t make it go away.

“If we haven’t found you, we’re still going to be looking for you,” Buglewicz said.

Having multiple departments participate helps them maximize resources. Along with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Pima County Attorney’s Office, adult detention services, Marana Police, Sahuarita Police, UAPD, and South Tucson Police participated.

