FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record heat this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A ridge of high pressure will build through the rest of the workweek, with highs climbing 10° to 15° above normal. Additional daily record highs are expected through Saturday with Friday likely being the latest triple-digit day on record for Tucson. The ridge flattens this weekend with a trough bringing much cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and the chance for rain into the region next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. 20% chance of rain. Windy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s. 30% chance of rain. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. 20% chance of rain.

