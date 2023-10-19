The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson discusses what’s next if voters pass incorporating Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Soon voters in Vail will decide the fate of Proposition 402.

The proposition, which is on the November 2023 ballot, gives Vail’s residents the opportunity to vote for incorporation.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors’ recently voted to start the next steps as soon as they know if voters approve the measure on November 8th.

If the initiative passes, the board of supervisors is required by state law to appoint an interim town council.

The new council will be appointed and named during the supervisor’s November 21st meeting. That new council will then have 20 days to elect the town’s mayor.

If passed, in 2024, the voters in the town of Vail would then have their chance to vote for a seven-member interim council that would represent the 14,000 residents living in Vail.

Once the time comes, people interested in getting their name on the 2024 ballot have a few guidelines.

Arizona law requires candidates must be at least 18 years old, has lived in the city or town at least a year prior to the election, and must take an oath of office.

The President-Elect for the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson encourages voters to do their research when it comes to the Vail incorporation because there are both pros and cons when it comes to incorporation.

“What you need to do is really dig in, do the research. When I was reading the Arizona laws, it really helped me understand. How would a council be set up? How is a mayor chosen?” Bridson said. “There is a lot of reading that needs to be done. So you have an idea, okay what would that mean if I decided to vote for incorporation? What will that actually mean come this fall for me?”

Bridson said it’s important for voters in Pima County to visit this website, Ready Set Vote Tucson has more information about the Vail incorporation.

Early ballots for the November election have already been mailed out. Voters will have the chance to cast their ballots on whether or not Vail should incorporate it on November 8th, 2023, along with other initiatives.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.