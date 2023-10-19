Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton has suffered a setback in her fight with a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter Shayla shared an update on her mother’s health on social media Wednesday.

In the video, she says that Retton was improving at the beginning of the week, but then says she experienced a quote “pretty scary setback” and is still in the ICU.

She did not provide further details on what the setback was, but she did say Retton had a better day on Wednesday.

She also added that the continuing battle has left her mother exhausted.

Retton’s family revealed the former Olympian’s health battle earlier this month.

They had also created a page on the fundraising site spotfund, noting that Retton did not have health insurance.

As of Thursday morning- it has so far raised more than $450,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Serious crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Miracle Mile, Fairview Avenue
Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th Street, Columbus
Federal agent wounded in drive-by shooting in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor

Latest News

FILE - T-Mobile customers may get sticker shock the next time they look at their phone bill....
T-Mobile is moving some customers on older plans to a pricier 5G option
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing
A doorbell cam shows adults appearing to direct kids to steal from a porch.
Halloween decorations were taken from a porch by little kids, apparently directed by adults, video reveals
A doorbell cam shows adults appearing to direct kids to steal from a porch.
Children seen taking Halloween decorations, seemingly following adults' orders
Starting in 2024, seniors will see a change in their Social Security payments. (Source: CNN)
Social security payments to increase slightly next year