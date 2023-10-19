Prominent Tucson biker dies in hit-and-run crash. Cycling community push for more safety measures in wake of death

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Wednesday, the Tucson Police Department released the victim’s identity in the fatal biker vs. vehicle hit and run, which happened on the east side early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the 5600 block of Grant Road, less than a quarter mile from the intersection of Grant and CrayCroft Road.

The victim was identified as 78-year-old John Timbers. TPD officials say Timbers was traveling westbound in the curb lane when a car hit him from behind and continued without stopping.

Today, many community members mourned the loss of Timbers, a man who is revered as synonymous with bicycling in the Old Pueblo.

“John was one of the top bike racers in the country. He was national or international caliber racer,” fellow bicyclist and friend of Timber’s, Alan Fischer, said.

Timbers founded La Vuelta De Bisbee in 1976, one of the biggest bicycle stage races in the southwest, including an 87.2-mile race.

Timbers was also one of the founding members of the Tucson Wheeling Racing Club, one of the first bicycle racing teams in Tucson. Winning races like the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix and Iron Horse Classic.

He was a pioneer of bicycle racing, who many recall biking up Mount Lemmon well into his 70s and hanging with people half his age. Friends say his impact goes beyond the two-wheeler.

“He basically taught everybody not to give up on something that’s worthwhile doing. That was one of the things that he’d been taught us is just to keep going. You don’t want to give up,” Fischer said.

On his bike in his final moments, his impact on the community shone through even after his tragic passing.

“I mean [I received] hundreds and hundreds of responses to those to those messages about his tragic accident yesterday. I think that he had an impact not just in Tucson, but across the country,” Fischer said.

Timbers was riding his bike just about a quarter mile down Grant Road from the intersection of Grant and CrayCroft Road.

Grant Road has minimal room for cyclists and no painted bicycle lanes in the area where Timbers was riding.

With the memory of his passing in mind, people are saying they want to use this tragedy to try and promote better biker safety within the city of Tucson.

“Tucson and Pima County are doing a lot of work to try to make cycling safer option,” President of AZ Cycling Club Joey Luliano said, “There’s always room for improvement.”

Joey Luliano is also a professor at the University of Arizona, with many research projects on how to make cities more biker-friendly.

Right now, he says Tucson is not up to par.

“We need to see a lot better designs when it comes to the infrastructure within the urban core,” Luliano said.

He says relying on driver awareness alone won’t get the job done and only true infrastructure changes like bicycle lane barriers may help.

“Paint is not protection. So, when you see just like a simple painted bike lane, on Grant or on Speedway or even on Mountain Avenue, that’s not going to do anything to stop a driver who’s not paying attention.”

Luliano and many others in the cycling community hope Timber’s legacy and tragic passing will help bring actual change.

“We’re only going to get that if we provide protected infrastructure that keeps people safe from drivers,” Luliano said.

The family of Timbers say there will not be a public funeral but there may be a memorial event on his birthday next year.

In the meantime, TPD officials say they believe the car that hit Timbers was a Red Nissan Frontier or Xterra. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Tucson police.

