13 Cares For Health
Tucson Now

Tucson Planning Commission to recommend zoning amendment for food truck courts

City of Tucson Planning Commission to recommend amendment that could allow for food truck courts
City of Tucson Planning Commission to recommend amendment that could allow for food truck courts(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson Planning Commission has voted to recommend a new amendment that would allow for food truck courts.

“It would create a new land use class for food courts or food truck courts,” said Carver Struve, Principal Planner with the City of Tucson.

The proposed amendment comes because of changes the city is seeing in the way food trucks operate.

“Currently in the code, there is no land use class for congregate food truck uses,” said Struve. “So this is a new use that we’ve started to see emerge fairly recently within the city, so the code just didn’t address this. So under this code amendment, we then create the use and create the standards.”

You may remember the City of Tucson ordering a popular food truck court, known as The Pit, to close earlier this year. That was because of those zoning issues, which this amendment would solve.

“Tt would allow food trucks to congregate and people could have a choice on where they would want to go dine at,” said Struve. “Suppose you had a group of people. Everyone could essentially choose where they wanted to go and it would be a single location for food trucks to congregate, so they could draw a bigger crowd.”

At the close of Wednesday night’s hearing, the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend this amendment to the mayor and city council. So what comes next?

“It will go to mayor and council, where there will be another public hearing on the proposed amendment and mayor and council will take action on whether or not to approve it.”

