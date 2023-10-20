Arizona Supreme Court elevates public trust in its goals

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hot-button issues bring high-stakes cases to our state supreme court. That can put a lot of heat on the seven men and women who have to make the decisions, and the chief and vice chief justices have plans to mitigate how that impacts the court. The justices will continue to do their jobs, but promoting trust will move higher among their goals for the state’s judiciary system.

“We don’t impose our policy preferences,” said Chief Justice Robert Brutinel.

Applying the law, not opinion, to each decision is what Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel and Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer emphasize as the court faces difficult cases from abortion to elections.

“What we do is we interpret the law, we interpret the constitution and we apply it to the particular issues before us none of that involves imposing our will,” said Vice Chief Justice Timmer.

Brutinel’s term as chief ends next year, and Timmer will take the role and set a new five-year agenda for the state’s judiciary system.

“You build on the work that has come before you and you continue the initiatives that have been started and the programs and such,” Vice Chief Justice Timmer said.

Access to justice for all Arizonans and addressing societal challenges like homelessness will continue to be within the court’s goals, but promoting trust and confidence in the system could move higher on the agenda as the court’s rulings receive more public scrutiny and even protests toward the justices.

“It’s unpleasant but it’s something you sign up for when you’re a judge at any level,” Timmer said.

What none of them sign up for is threats to their safety. Kimmer expects courthouse security will receive increased attention.

“The work will go on unchanged but you have to be a realist and make sure that people are doing so, that want to come work for the court and be secure for their families and themselves,” Vice Chief Justice Timmer said.

“I’ve never feared for my safety in this job but I look around the country and it is a source of some concern and we’ve taken steps to try to better protect judges,” Chief Justice Brutinel said.

Whether Justice Bill Montgomery should recuse himself from an upcoming decision on abortion in Arizona after his comments saying it should be banned altogether, both justices say that will be his decision.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.