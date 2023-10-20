Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record heat returns Friday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure will send high temperatures 15° above normal again Friday. Daily records are likely Friday and Saturday, with Friday lining up to be the latest triple-digit day on record for Tucson. Temperatures stay warm through the weekend before a strong trough brings changes next week. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Norma will increase our rain chances Monday night through Wednesday, with highs cooling into the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100°.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. 20% chance of rain late. Windy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 70s. 40% chance of rain. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. 20% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat this week, BIG changes next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Latest 100° day ever recorded in Tucson possible Friday
