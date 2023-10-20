Leaders break ground on new Marana Community and Aquatics Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A day four years in the making has come as construction started on the new Marana Community and Aquatics Center.

The nearly 110,000 square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Marana Main Street and Bill Gaudette Drive. Leaders say it should be ready in about 18 months, so roughly the beginning of 2025.

Some of the highlights of this are going to include a gym that can fit three basketball courts or nine pickleball courts, an indoor track and a fitness room.

There will also be a large community room that can fit 200 people for weddings or other events.

For kids, there will be a “teen room” where there will be video game stations set up for them to play and another room for them to do homework or other projects.

There will also be a 25-yard pool with ten lanes and another pool for younger kids.

”We do a lot of great programs, but we’re limited in what we can do because we just don’t have the space. We’re doing a lot of things out in the parks and in the community, but this will allow us to have a home base for a lot of those programs,” Deputy Director of Marana Parks and Recreation Wayne Barnett said. “The ones [programs] we’re currently doing, we’ll be able to move those indoors and this is going to give us a lot more opportunity and a lot more options of programs that we can provide.”

While leaders don’t know the total cost of this new facility, they say it’s being funded by the half-cent sales tax implemented back in 20-21.

They’re also still trying to work out the specifics, including which amenities will be free and which will cost money.

