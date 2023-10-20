Advertise
Man arrested after cocaine bust in Cochise County

43-year-old Sierra Vista resident Nathaniel Rainer
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on multiple charges stemming from an investigation into the sale of cocaine from a residence in the 1400 block of Bella Vista Drive on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 19.

SVPD said the investigation began in August 2023 after 43-year-old Sierra Vista resident Nathaniel Rainer was observed being involved in a drug transaction at the residence.

During the investigation, SVPD detectives observed a pattern of drug sales by Rainer. A search warrant affidavit was presented to a Cochise County judge who authorized a search warrant for several vehicles, Rainer’s residence, and his person.

At about 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, SVPD officers observed Rainer driving one of the vehicles described in the warrant near North Second Street and Denman Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted.

According to SVPD, as Rainer was being detained, he resisted and a less-lethal taser was deployed. A search conducted during his arrest revealed Rainer to be in possession of cocaine that was packaged for sale.

While Rainer was being detained, a search warrant was executed at his residence on Bella Vista Drive. Evidence of the sale of illegal drugs and weapons misconduct was secured from the residence, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Authorities said Rainer was booked into Cochise County Jail. He is facing charges with transportation of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, weapons misconduct, and aggravated assault.

SVPD said he is currently being held in Cochise County Jail. Rainer was on conditions of release for similar crimes and was scheduled for a trial on those charges in November 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this incident or similar crimes is asked to contact the Sierra Vista Police.

