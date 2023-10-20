Person killed after being hit by train in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Marana Police says a person is dead after being hit by a train in Marana.

Marana Police tells 13 News it happened at the Massingale railroad crossing.

Union Pacific is handling the scene and Marana Police is providing security.

Union Pacific says the train crew was not hurt.

