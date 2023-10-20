Advertise
Person killed after being hit by train in Marana

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Marana Police says a person is dead after being hit by a train in Marana.

Marana Police tells 13 News it happened at the Massingale railroad crossing.

Union Pacific is handling the scene and Marana Police is providing security.

Union Pacific says the train crew was not hurt.

