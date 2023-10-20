Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tom Horne announces plan to bring more police officers and counselors to schools

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona State Schools Superintendent Tom Horne unveiled his new plan to bring more police officers into schools. It’s part of an effort to make sure schools are equipped and prepared if tragedy strikes.

During an interview with 13 News he said every school that applied to have a police officer on campus as part of the program, got one.

“All of the tragedies we’ve had around the country we want to be sure we don’t have a tragedy here. That’s my nightmare,” Horne said. “The biggest tragedy you can imagine is some maniac invades a school and kills 20 kids. It’s happened before in other states it could happen here. And there’s no one there to protect them.”

He said this is all thanks to money approved by the state legislature giving him $90 million dollars for both police officers and counselors on campus in schools across Arizona. Horne said the primary focus, was on police officers.

“Now they are going to arrange for them to be at a school,” he explained. “It’s on their own time so it’s probably going to be one day a week. So you have to have five police officers to cover a school.”

This means if a police officer has a day off, they can spend the day working at a school. Horne said that’s better than having no coverage at all.

One major school district wasn’t on the list was the Tucson Unified School District. When asked why they didn’t apply a spokesperson for the school said they already have enough police coverage.

Horne said in this kind of situation, that’s fine because the school is providing their own security. But if a school opts out with no security, he said that’s on the school.

“If a tragedy happens it’s going to be on the school officials that wouldn’t apply for a police officer.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th Street, Columbus
Federal agent wounded in drive-by shooting in Tucson
Beloved cyclist hit, killed near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation...
Judge temporarily lifts narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
43-year-old Sierra Vista resident Nathaniel Rainer
Man arrested after cocaine bust in Cochise County
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court allows the White House to continue work to combat controversial social media posts
OOROO AUTO REVIEWS 2 – OCT 2023
OOROO AUTO REVIEWS 2 – OCT 2023