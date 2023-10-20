Tom Horne announces plan to bring more police officers and counselors to schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona State Schools Superintendent Tom Horne unveiled his new plan to bring more police officers into schools. It’s part of an effort to make sure schools are equipped and prepared if tragedy strikes.

During an interview with 13 News he said every school that applied to have a police officer on campus as part of the program, got one.

“All of the tragedies we’ve had around the country we want to be sure we don’t have a tragedy here. That’s my nightmare,” Horne said. “The biggest tragedy you can imagine is some maniac invades a school and kills 20 kids. It’s happened before in other states it could happen here. And there’s no one there to protect them.”

He said this is all thanks to money approved by the state legislature giving him $90 million dollars for both police officers and counselors on campus in schools across Arizona. Horne said the primary focus, was on police officers.

“Now they are going to arrange for them to be at a school,” he explained. “It’s on their own time so it’s probably going to be one day a week. So you have to have five police officers to cover a school.”

This means if a police officer has a day off, they can spend the day working at a school. Horne said that’s better than having no coverage at all.

One major school district wasn’t on the list was the Tucson Unified School District. When asked why they didn’t apply a spokesperson for the school said they already have enough police coverage.

Horne said in this kind of situation, that’s fine because the school is providing their own security. But if a school opts out with no security, he said that’s on the school.

“If a tragedy happens it’s going to be on the school officials that wouldn’t apply for a police officer.”

