Tucson chamber criticizes governor’s decision to replace Rio Nuevo board members

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Governor Katie Hobbs has replaced four of the five board members on the Rio Nuevo District that invest in projects that improve Tucson’s downtown area – a move that officials in Tucson are heavily questioning.

That news was a shock to Tucson Metro Chamber President Michael Guymon.

Governor Hobbs released a statement Tuesday saying she believes this change will help Tucson reach its full potential. Still, the chamber says it’s unnecessary, with the district seeing 17 million dollars in tax generation in the last year alone.

“Rio Nuevo has seen a great deal of success in revitalizing our downtown area over the last decade,” Guymon said, “I don’t want that momentum and our businesses don’t want that momentum to cease.”

They say the announcement came before they could share their thoughts on a matter close to them.

“We did have a conversation with the governor’s staff to ask that if this change was going to occur, that we’d be notified so we can have that conversation, have a better understanding of why,” Guymon said, “but that conversation unfortunately never happened.”

The new members include CEOs, designers, and professors in Tucson. The list of appointees was announced by Hobbs’ administration as follows:

Fletcher McCusker is a native Tucsonan and currently serves as the Chair of the Rio Nuevo Board. He was the founder and CEO of Providence Service Corporation, which is based in Tucson.

Sharaya Jimenez is a 5th generation Tucsonan and is the principal designer and founder of CUADRO. She has spent a decade working in the field of architecture and brings experience in affordable housing development, historic preservation, and community planning with a focus on desert dwellings.

Richard Osern is a third-generation Arizonan and the owner of the historic Hotel Congress in Tucson. He is an entrepreneur and lawyer, having practiced law for many years, arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Corky Poster is a principal at Poster, Mirto & McDonald. He is a distinguished professor emeritus of the University of Arizona College of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape Architecture. He has received wide acclaim for his “grassroots urban design, community-based architecture, and for pioneering an integrated approach to historic preservation planning.”

Taunya Villicana is a native Tucsonan and CEO of Affinity Wealth Management, which she co-founded in 2003. She has over 20 years of experience in financial planning, starting her career with Merrill Lynch before co-founding her own firm.

“These are individuals that the chamber has worked with over the years,” Guymon said. “They are very dedicated to downtown so it’s less of that it’s more of making sure that this speed hump doesn’t become a wall in terms of stopping the positive momentum that we’ve seen over the last decade.”

The reason for why these changes were made remains unanswered, leaving officials to guess.

“Governors and mayors and people in positions where they do have political appointees,” Guymon said, “those political appointees can change at the drop of a hat and so, it could be that but outside of that, I really can’t answer that question because I really don’t know why.”

When 13 News asked Hobbs’ administration exactly why the changes were made, they said they had no comment.

