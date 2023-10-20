University of Arizona collaborates with missile advocacy group, students to learn more about near space

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s no secret the University of Arizona is an expert at all things space, with the school recently celebrating the successful Osiris-Rex Mission. Students and staff at the UA know a lot about deep space, but what about near space?

The near-space range falls between 12 and 62 over the Earth’s surface. This is the area where planes and satellites cannot fly, and this slice of the sky hasn’t been studied as closely as outer space until now.

“What’s missing in the research regime?” asked David Hahn. Hahn is the dead of UA’s College of Engineering.

“I think you can say we gradually worked our way towards near space. There’s a void there and capability, and as I mentioned, you have these opportunities for sensing platforms that can have huge implications for national security and command control.”

Since the Chinese Spy Balloon was found and shot down in this range, interest in this region of the sky has grown worldwide.

Focused on advocating for a strong missile defense system, the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, or MDAA, says learning about near space puts the country’s military ahead of the game.

MDAA’s focus is to educate people on the nation’s defense systems. The non-partisan, non-profit organization holds the belief that missiles are crucial to the country’s defense, but it doesn’t stop

MDAA’s founder and chairman, who you may recognize as former NFL Champion Riki Ellison, says the US needs to focus on its defensive measures as much as its offensive measures.

“You’ve got to have situational awareness of what’s going on out there. We don’t have that in that airspace,” Ellison said.

“Systems are coming at us so fast; you’ve got to spot them before they get 20 miles in front of you.”

With UA’s astronomy program, hypersonic facilities, and close proximity to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ellison says the partnership with UA will help students learn more about near space and its importance to national security.

Other goals of the collaboration include teaching students how to earn grants from the Department of Defense and creating programs to help students from Kindergarten through 12th grade get more interested in careers in STEM.

“We’re losing the love and the want of engineering in this country. Everyone wants to do social science and fun stuff, but the hard math and hard engineering is not being approached to them.”

