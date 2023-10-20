Vandals damage Cox equipment causing frustration among Vail residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In the past month, on three separate occasions, vandals damaged Cox equipment located just outside of Vail.

Nina Fryer was one of the unlucky customers who had to deal with the outages. She said the first time it happened she was without service for a few hours.

“I woke up and there was no TV, no internet, no texts, no telephone. So it was quite odd,” said Fryer.

Just down the street, Meghann Kjolsrud said her family faced the same problem.

“It was very frustrating because we don’t realize how dependent we are checking our bank account, sending an email working from home, and just all the things we do are entertainment, and so forth,” said Kjolsrud.

She said the longest outage was also an inconvenience for her daughter and husband who works from home in the mornings.

“My daughter was home for the day to do her schoolwork and she ended up having to go over to grandma’s and grandpa’s house down the street, because they have a different internet service,” said Kjolsrud.

A Cox official said the extreme damage caused repairs to take longer. In a statement the company said, “Cox personnel are conducting physical reviews of the miles of network in the Vail area, walking and monitoring the network to assure there is no additional damage.”

Kjolsrud said while she has found the outages to be a frustrating experience, she did see an upside to them.

“We pulled out a board game. So we actually had some family time,” said Kjolsrud.

All the residents said they want to know why someone would do this.

“I would like to know who did it and why. I mean, why would you cut people’s cable? I just don’t understand,” said Fryer.

Many residents added that they would have liked to have been more informed about the vandalisms and many contemplated changing providers.

“I think it would be wonderful for people to be aware of that because then it’s not really Cox at fault, or they’re not providing what they promised us so that we don’t all leave our internet provider,” said Kjolsrud.

The Tucson Police Department said this is an active investigation and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 88-Crime.

