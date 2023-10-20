Women’s flag football is coming to the Olympics as southern Arizona athletes set their sights on the next step

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The sport of football is going global as the International Olympic Committee officially announced flag football is coming to the Olympics starting in 2028.

Southern Arizona happens to be home to one of the most dominant flag football programs in the country. The Marana High School flag football team.

Last time 13 News talked about this Tigers team just a few weeks ago, this team was looking to be pioneers in their inaugural season.

Now as the season comes to a close soon, many are looking forward to the new opportunities ahead in the sport and how this program can lead them there.

“Having those opportunities for the Olympics is amazing. We’re just super excited for the decision they made,” Head Coach of Marana’s flag football team Shaun Lara said.

Lara and his undefeated Marana Tigers are considered a top-20 team in the country. With the Olympic decision for the seven seniors honored tonight, this new avenue allows this game to not be their last.

“I’m just super excited for the opportunity. So, this isn’t just a sport that [you know] there’s some colleges that are picking it up and there’s more and more every year. But on top of that those colleges now have a place to go,” Lara said.

Even some younger players like Sophomore star wide receiver Malaysia Roebuck are now setting their sights on bigger goals.

“Yes, I do look forward to it. I just want to finish college first, and then that’ll be my next step,” Roebuck said.

The concept is something that was unimaginable just a few years ago. Junior Madison Myers has been going to football camps before leagues were even available. She says she hopes this new decision will help inspire others to take the leap.

“It’s just something you have to try before you just mark it off, because a lot of my friends I’ve tried to get them to play. But they are like, ‘No we don’t want to play football,’ because they don’t want to get hurt, but like it’s super fun,” Myers said.

With the success of the Tigers, they have become one of the premier spots to look for players to make that jump to the next level.

“Southern Arizona is going to be the place for flag football hopefully in the future. So, it’s just growing out here,” Lara said.

As the ball continues to move down the symbolic field for the women’s game, Lara and his team hope they get more opportunities to showcase the talent they have.

“Those opportunities are coming up and they’re going to get bigger and bigger with the Olympics opening that up,” Lara said.

Maybe even producing some Olympians along the way.

“They want to be [at that level] and I’ll be wearing whatever [jersey],” Lara said.

The Tigers completed their undefeated season tonight beating Corona Del Sol 20 to 0. Roebuck caught two touchdowns, totaling 16 on the year. The Tigers have some talent to make that leap.

For now, the Olympic Committee said there will be a men’s and women’s team but details on the formation of these teams are limited at this time.

