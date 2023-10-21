Advertise
ADOT adopts 2050 long-range transportation plan to help preserve roadways

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Friday, the Arizona Department of Transportation approved a new long-range transportation plan that will be used as a blueprint for the next 25 years.

According to ADOT, more than 10,000 people wrote in and shared feedback to improve roads in Arizona.

That input gave transportation leaders the roadmap that they needed to continue to improve our roadways. One of the top priorities is making sure our current roads are maintained.

In Tucson, ADOT partners with the Pima Association of Government to help identify priorities in Southern Arizona and get funding for the projects.

Other projects drivers might see are continued efforts to preserve pavement and ensure bridges stay up to par.

“In this case the long-range transportation plan update plan needs to be preserving our infrastructure and making sure our infrastructure is in good repair,” Steve Elliot with ADOT explained.

More than 231 billion dollars is needed to make the 2050 long-term plan possible. ADOT’s forecasted revenue is only 69 billion dollars.

James James, the Project Manager for the transportation plan, said budgeting for the next 25 years will be a challenge.

“The gap between the needs of our system and the revenue project over 25 years at approximately 162 billion dollars that’s a huge gap,” James explained.” “And yes inflation and shortage of labor and the cost of construction really plays into that gap.”

You can view the plan here.

