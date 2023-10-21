Advertise
FBI offering possible reward for information on suspect in federal agent involved shooting

Tucson Police investigating shooting involving federal agent near 29th Street, Columbus
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle and suspect(s) that may have been used in the shooting of a federal agent that occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven, near E. 29th Street and S. Columbus Blvd in Tucson, according to the Tucson Police Department.

According to the FBI, an unidentified individual was allegedly operating a dark 4-door sedan when the agent was struck by gunfire.

Authorities said the agent who was shot was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The FBI and its partners continue to search for the suspect(s).

The FBI said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location, identification, and arrest of the unknown individual(s).

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623)466-1999.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

