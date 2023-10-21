FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Records falling to fall-like temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, we broke the record for the latest triple-digit day in Tucson’s history. If I sound like I repeated myself, it’s because I did! Today’s triple-digit temps broke the record set just yesterday for the latest triple-digit day. This week, Monday, yesterday, and today were the top three latest triple-digit days ever! Crazy, I know!

However, relief is on the way! Temps will remain toasty this weekend in the upper and lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. However, temps will dip all the way down into the 70s, yes 70s, by mid-week. That pattern change will bring about gusty winds to start the week, along with rain chances, mainly on Tuesday. Thank goodness it’s finally going to start to feel like fall!

SATURDAY: A few clouds early with a morning low of 66 & high of 97s. Near record temps.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 64 & high of 94.

MONDAY: Late clouds with a morning low of 63 & high of 89. Slight chance of showers late

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers with a morning low of 61 & high of 80. 60% chance of showers & storms

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers with a morning low of 58 & high of 76. 30% chance of showers & storms

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 56 & high of 77. Slight chance of showers early

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 55 & high of 80.

