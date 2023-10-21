The homeless medical respite center is a first for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Providing more robust medical services to our homeless population can reduce stress on the medical services we all need. Casa de Respiro will provide post-hospitalization services to 1,500 homeless people each year. But even the 15,000-square-foot facility shows how that type of care requires time and resources.

The 48-bed medical respite center will be the first of its kind for the homeless in Tucson.

It provides 36 beds for men, two private rooms for hospice and other individual care, and ten beds for women with space to fit to their needs.

“We expect that we will have guests coming to us that have very recently experienced extreme violence,” explained Scott Kim, program director for Casa de Respiro, which is an almost $8 million facility built by Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona. Donations from a variety of donors like UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona made it possible.

“It overall will bring down the utilization on the healthcare system,” said George Marquez, market director of growth for UnitedHealthcare.

The facility shows how medical care, substance abuse and mental health counseling, housing assistance and life skills education require adequate space and personnel. That contrasts with what was recently seen at Ocotillo Hotel last month, where management there said that the program stopped paying to house hundreds of people at once. The number of people enrolled in that program is at least four or five times the number of people Casa de Respiro will ever accommodate.

“It is very time-consuming. We have to staff our facility 24/7 with licensed individuals credentialed staff that can meet the needs of our clients,” said Elena Dwyre, CEO of Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona.

She agrees that the goal is to put people on a better path than when they arrived and reduce demands on resources that everyone needs.

“So we want to treat the individual as a whole,” Dwyre said.

“What we’re hoping this program will do is sort of disrupt that cycle of homelessness and high rates of hospitalization,” Kim said.

The dedication for the facility is expected in December, with guests being accepted early next year.

