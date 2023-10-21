TPD investigating crash involving pedestrian near Pima, Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian at E. Pima St. at N. Justin Lane on Friday, Oct. 20.

The TPD says the pedestrian has been transported in life-threatening condition.

Authorities say the involved vehicle remained at the scene.

