13 Cares For Health
TPD investigating crash involving pedestrian near Pima, Alvernon

Authorities say the involved vehicle remained at the scene.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian at E. Pima St. at N. Justin Lane on Friday, Oct. 20.

The TPD says the pedestrian has been transported in life-threatening condition.

Authorities say the involved vehicle remained at the scene.

