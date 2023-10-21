Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating aggravated assault near Oracle, Grant

The TPD says a man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The TPD says a man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault at the southwest corner of N. Oracle Road. and W. Grant Road on Friday, Oct. 20.

The TPD says a man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no suspects are in custody at the moment.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th Street, Columbus
Federal agent wounded in drive-by shooting in Tucson
Beloved cyclist hit, killed near Grant and Craycroft in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating homicide with two dead
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify men killed in Tyndall Avenue shooting
TPD: Man shot, killed after pulling knife on neighbor

Latest News

“Pouring Love into the Soil + Parking Lot of Luna y Sol Cafe” as part of United Way’s 24th...
“Pouring Love into the Soil + Parking Lot of Luna y Sol Cafe” as part of United Way’s 24th annual Days of Caring
Sunzia power project could damage some Pima County conservation and habitat sites
Sunzia power project could damage some Pima County conservation and habitat sites
ADOT adopts 2050 long-range transportation plan to help preserve roadways
ADOT adopts 2050 long-range transportation plan to help preserve roadways
TPD investigating crash involving pedestrian near Pima, Alvernon
TPD investigating crash involving pedestrian near Pima, Alvernon