Tucson Police investigating aggravated assault near Oracle, Grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault at the southwest corner of N. Oracle Road. and W. Grant Road on Friday, Oct. 20.

The TPD says a man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no suspects are in custody at the moment.

