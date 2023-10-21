Week 9 of high school football in southern Arizona
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week nine.
Friday, Oct. 20
Salpointe Catholic 35, Mountain Pointe 26
Cienega 17, Buena 6
Sunnyside at Casa Grande
Tucson High 35, Flowing Wells 28
Marana 42, Desert View 0
Mountain View 42, Maricopa 14
Ironwood Ridge 54, Nogales 0
Walden Grove 49, Catalina Foothills 34
Empire 21, Cholla 10
Mica Mountain 55, Sahuaro 20
Canyon del Oro at Pueblo
Amphi 38, Rio Rico 7
Sahuarita 21, Rincon 0
Morenci 31, Sabino 28
Thatcher 16, Pusch Ridge 10
Tombstone 36, Bisbee 20
Tanque Verde 30, Glendale 3
Palo Verde 34, Catalina 14
Willcox 35, Benson 0
