Week 9 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week nine.

Friday, Oct. 20

Salpointe Catholic 35, Mountain Pointe 26

Cienega 17, Buena 6

Sunnyside at Casa Grande

Tucson High 35, Flowing Wells 28

Marana 42, Desert View 0

Mountain View 42, Maricopa 14

Ironwood Ridge 54, Nogales 0

Walden Grove 49, Catalina Foothills 34

Empire 21, Cholla 10

Mica Mountain 55, Sahuaro 20

Canyon del Oro at Pueblo

Amphi 38, Rio Rico 7

Sahuarita 21, Rincon 0

Morenci 31, Sabino 28

Thatcher 16, Pusch Ridge 10

Tombstone 36, Bisbee 20

Tanque Verde 30, Glendale 3

Palo Verde 34, Catalina 14

Willcox 35, Benson 0

